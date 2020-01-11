His Majesty Haitham is new Sultan of Oman

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq took the oath before the Council of Oman on Saturday morning in Al-Bustan.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, while addressing the Council of Oman, said he will take all the efforts to maintain development and progress in the country. His Majesty the Sultan assured the support of the armed forces and security services in this regard and also expressed pride in their great role in safeguarding the country’s achievements and gains.

His Majesty affirmed that the Sultanate will continue to build its relations with all countries based on the peacemaking policies of late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

While declaring that the Sultanate will continue its role as an active member in the United Nations and work to achieve international peace and security, His Majesty also assured that the Sultanate will continue to support the League of Arab States to achieve its goals. He said that the Sultanate will continue to support the Gulf Cooperation Council to achieve the aspirations and hopes of the peoples of member countries

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq affirms that the Sultanate will continue to push for resolving disputes by peaceful means and dialogue.

His Majesty the Sultan made the statement after being proclaimed as the successor of Sultan Qaboos by the Defense Council.

After the oath of office, royal family members, ministers, armed forces commanders, and officials greeted and congratulated the Sultan His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur.

His Majesty the Sultan also read out a statement on succeeding as the new ruler of the Sultanate. HM was also given ceremonial gun salute.