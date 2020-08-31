Main 

Health Minister visits Nizwa, Ibra Hospitals

Oman Observer

Muscat: Dr Ahmed bin Mohammad al Saidi, Minister of Health visited on Monday Nizwa Hospital in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah and Ibra Hospital in the Governorate of North Al Sharqiyah to follow up efforts of the hospitals’ medical and allied medical staff exerted in combating Corona Virus Disease ( COVID-19), in addition to the therapeutic and preventive services provided for the patients and visitors.

Dr Al Saidi reviewed the two hospitals workflow and met with a number of the their administrations and health workers in addition to the Governorates Health Services’ officials where he commended their efforts in fighting COVID-19 and briefed them on the pandemic local and global updates.

Meanwhile, the Minister received their opinions on how to improve the quality of the delivered services, urging all staff to exert their ultimate effort while providing the health service. –ONA

 

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7727 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Saudi cities get 24-hour curfew, Kuwait isolates two districts

Oman Observer Comments Off on Saudi cities get 24-hour curfew, Kuwait isolates two districts

Quarter a million COVID-19 tests done, cases close to 60,000

Zainab Al Nasseri Comments Off on Quarter a million COVID-19 tests done, cases close to 60,000

Muscat International Airport bags World Leading New Airport 2018

Oman Observer Comments Off on Muscat International Airport bags World Leading New Airport 2018