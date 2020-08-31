Health Minister visits Nizwa, Ibra Hospitals

Muscat: Dr Ahmed bin Mohammad al Saidi, Minister of Health visited on Monday Nizwa Hospital in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah and Ibra Hospital in the Governorate of North Al Sharqiyah to follow up efforts of the hospitals’ medical and allied medical staff exerted in combating Corona Virus Disease ( COVID-19), in addition to the therapeutic and preventive services provided for the patients and visitors.

Dr Al Saidi reviewed the two hospitals workflow and met with a number of the their administrations and health workers in addition to the Governorates Health Services’ officials where he commended their efforts in fighting COVID-19 and briefed them on the pandemic local and global updates.

Meanwhile, the Minister received their opinions on how to improve the quality of the delivered services, urging all staff to exert their ultimate effort while providing the health service. –ONA

