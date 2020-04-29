Govt firms told to expedite process of replacing expats

Muscat: The Ministry of Finance has issued a circular 14, directing all government companies of the need to expedite the process of replacing the expatriates with Omanis according to a specific timetable.

The circular added that the process should be implemented at various job levels as quickly as possible, including leadership and supervisory positions, provided that the report is presented within budget estimates for 2021 in July.

The Ministry said it was found in the reports of the state audit body that there are large numbers of expatriates occupying leadership and supervisory positions in government companies.

“It may be noted that the government companies offer an attractive environment to accommodate qualified Omanis looking for work and to advance their role in implementing the government’s policy aimed at finding job opportunities for Omanis by building national competencies and capabilities,” the circular said. ONA