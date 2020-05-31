Main World 

Global coronavirus cases surpass 6 million

Oman Observer

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 6 million on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally, as Latin America reported a grim milestone of 50,000 deaths from the disease.

Countries such as Brazil, Chile and Mexico are struggling to stem the spread of the virus, which initially peaked in China in February before large-scale outbreaks followed in Europe and the United States.

The COVID-19 respiratory illness has claimed more than 367,000 lives worldwide, though the true number is thought to be higher as testing is still limited and many countries do not include fatalities outside of hospitals.

The first 41 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Wuhan, China, on Jan. 10 and it took the world until April 1 to reach its first million cases. Since then, about 1 million new cases are reported every two weeks, according to a Reuters tally.

The pandemic has claimed more than 367,000 lives worldwide, though the true number is believed to be higher because testing is still limited and many countries do not include fatalities outside of hospitals.

Despite the continued increase in cases, many countries are opening schools and workplaces following weeks of unprecedented lockdowns that have stemmed the spread of the disease – but also hammered economies and thrown millions out of work. — Reuters

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 6571 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Lebanese army launches anti-IS offensive on Syria border

Oman Observer Comments Off on Lebanese army launches anti-IS offensive on Syria border

US votes in divisive midterm elections

Oman Observer Comments Off on US votes in divisive midterm elections

Tourists return to Mauritania in trickle

Oman Observer Comments Off on Tourists return to Mauritania in trickle