Further decline in expatriate population in Oman: NCSI

Muscat: The total number of the expatriate population in the Sultanate has declined further, said the latest figures from the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

As of December 3, the number of expatriates in Oman is 1,987, 456, nearly 42.50 percent of the population, compared with 1,996,190 expatriates at the end of last November.

NCSI added that Omanis (2,686,797) constituted 57.50 percent of the total population of the Sultanate, which stood at 4,674,253.

Also, there were 1,728,201 expatriate workers in Oman in October 2019 compared to 1,787,447 workers in December 2018.

The number of Indian expatriates workers dropped to 624,046 in October this year from 660,376 in December 2018.

The number of Bangladesh expatriate workers dropped to 638,059 in October this year from 658,222 in December 2018.

The number of Pakistani expatriate workers dropped to 209,248 in October this year from 217,602 in December 2018.

The biggest drop in the agriculture sector (-26.9), water supply and waste management (-14,7 percent) and construction (-12.9 percent).

t may be recalled that due to some measures taken by the government, the number of Omanis working in the private sector (insured) has increased by 4.8 percent to 260,958 in 2019 from 252,132 in 2018. In terms of the activities, 60,162 Omanis are working in the construction sector.