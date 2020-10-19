Foreign Minister receives British minister of state for Middle East, North Africa

Muscat: Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Foreign Minister received at the ministry on Monday James Cleverly, British Minister of State for Middle East and North Africa.

The two sides discussed the existing friendship relations between the two friendly countries and means of enhancing them. They also discussed the constructive cooperation between the two countries in various diplomatic, economic and cultural fields, which based on the comprehensive agreement of firm friendship and bilateral cooperation covering sectors of advanced technology, science, research and education.

The meeting stressed the importance of encouraging the development of trade, economic and investment partnership for the interest of the two countries’ friendly peoples.

At the international level, the two sides exchanged views on confronting COVID-19 pandemic, its economic implications and means of sharing information and promoting cooperation in this regard, as well as reviewing the importance of the international community’s solidarity to support and generalize the benefit to all countries.

The two sides also exchanged views on various issues and the latest developments at the regional and international arenas. The two sides also affirmed that the two countries support all peaceful efforts and endeavours, which aim at resolving thorny disputes through dialogue, understanding and building trust.

The meeting was attended by Hamish Cowell, UK Ambassador to the Sultanate and officials from both sides. –ONA