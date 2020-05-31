Follow preventive measures as you get back to work

Muscat: As more people, especially government sector employees, return to work on Sunday after a nearly two-month lockdown, some guidelines have been issued to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Washing and sterilizing hands using soap water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid praying in the congregation within the organization

Ensure physical distance when performing the ritual prayer individually.

Take care to reduce mobility between offices and units within the entity, commitment to stay in the office, and reduce contact with co-workers.

Avoid dealing with currency notes.

Avoid greeting people by shaking hands.

Avoid entering through the entry gates that is the busiest.

Call center of the Ministry of Health 24441999/1212 in any emergency.

Use your own vehicle while on commuting to the office.

Ensure continuous cleaning and sterilization of vehicles with a focus on the places to be touched such as door handles.

If you use public transportation while heading to your workplace, be sure to avoid peak times at bus stops and follow instructions issued by public transportation companies.

In the event that it was necessary to use the elevator, avoid press the buttons with your hands or disinfect hands after touching the buttons.

Be sure to use the muzzle and apply a safety distance (2 meters) between you and any person.

Avoid touching any surface inside the elevator.

Avoid crowding in toilets to wash hands and sterilize them by using soaps and wipes.