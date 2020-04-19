Local Main 

Fishermen village in Ras Madrakah closed

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Fisheries Department in the Al-Wusta Governorate has closed the fishermen village in the Ras Madrakah region in Duqm to limit the gathering of fishermen in one area and ensure their safety in light of the spread of Covid-19.

The administration has also taken a number of precautionary measures, such as preventing non-fishermen from entering fishing ports and stopping tourist or recreational boats.

The landing details of the coastal fishing vessels are received by WhatsApp.
The department also coordinates between fishermen and fish companies to facilitate the marketing of fish products and ensure their distribution in marketing outlets in the various governorates of the Sultanate, as Al Wusta Governorate is one of the key governorates for fish.

