Final phase of national sero-survey begins tomorrow

Muscat: The fourth and final cycle of the National serological survey of COVID19 virus infection, conducted by the Ministry of Health will begin from Sunday.

The role of the survey has been significant in highlighting the overall prevalence of COVID19 infection and assessing the prevalence rate in the Sultanate’s various governorates as well as the level of infection in those who did not show symptoms.

As the final phase of the survey is approaching, individuals are urged to continue their valuable engagement through participating in the survey’s final phase in order to complete it and achieve its objectives that aimed at serving both the individual and the society.

There are no consequences for participating in the national survey such as mandatory isolation and wearing an electronic bracelet, do not hesitate and participate with us.

“If you are approached to participate in the national survey, please complete the rest of the process of participating in the survey by going to the health institution to which you are directed to go. Your immediate response to participate in the national survey saves time and effort on those who are conducting the survey so it will be completed on time.”