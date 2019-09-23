FDI hits RO 10.56 billion in 2018

Muscat: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the Sultanate for the year 2018 stood at RO 10.56 billion, recording a growth of RO 1.36 billion from the same period of the previous year, according to the data issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI). The United Kingdom (UK) topped the list of countries with foreign direct investment in the Sultanate in 2018, reaching RO 5.27 billion, followed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United States of America (USA) at RO 1.02 billion and RO 819.7 million, respectively. The FDI from Kuwait and Qatar for the year 2018 stood at RO 441 million and RO 391.6 million, respectively, according to NCSI data.

The FDI from Bahrain, India, the Netherlands and Switzerland for 2018 were RO 273.3 million, RO 247.3 million, RO 240.2 million and RO 222.6 million, respectively. The FDI from other countries accounted for RO 1.63 billion. Oil and gas sector received the bulk of FDI at the end of second quarter of 2018, reaching RO 6.14 billion, followed by the financial sector at RO 1.48 billion. FDI in the manufacturing sector stood at RO 1.27 billion, real estate sector, including renting and business activities got RO 671.5 million and other activities accounted for RO one billion. — ONA