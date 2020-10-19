Environment Authority chairman receives ambassadors of Qatar and Netherlands

Muscat: Dr Abdullah bin Ali al Amri, Chairman of Environment Authority received separately Jassim bin Abdulrahman al Thani, Ambassador of Qatar to the Sultanate, and Laetitia Alexandra Pauline, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the Sultanate, on Monday.

The meetings reviewed bilateral relations binding the Sultanate with the two countries and ways to enhance and support existing cooperation in various environmental fields. — ONA