Electricity bill is proof of address in Oman

Muscat: The information provided in the electricity bills of customers will be used as proof of address in the country, the Ecensus2020 project said on Wednesday.

The electricity account details have been selected for its accuracy and also because it uniformly covered all residential and non-residential units.

To facilitate the procedures for updating the residence address data, both citizens and residents can add the electricity account number through the website of the Royal Oman Police http://rop.gov.om.

On May 6, 2015, Royal Decree 15/2015 was issued to conduct an electronic census for population, housings, and establishments for the year 2020, through a system that integrated all statistical data, which will be available to various national administrative registers and will electronically link them for continuous updates.

The E-Census 2020 is the fourth census to be implemented by the Sultanate since the Renaissance. The previous censuses were based on field surveys, the most recent being in 2010.

A nationwide campaign, ‘Your Data, Your Identity’, was launched to encourage citizens, residents, and business owners to update their data at related authorities in the Sultanate.

“Data is considered as the real wealth that can be utilized for establishing modern societies. E-Census 2020 project aspires to keep up with the rapid growth of the big data revolution by building a comprehensive national database that is in par with international standards. This information will help us in driving sustainable development,” said Eng. Omar al Ismaili, Director General of E-Census 2020.

Al Ismaili stressed on the importance of updating electricity account information as it is considered proof of the individual’s and establishment’s address.