Effect of COVID-19 on treatment of NCDs

MUSCAT: The Non-Communicable Diseases Department at the Directorate General of Primary Healthcare, in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), organised recently the annual NCDs virtual forum for the central officials in the governorates.

Dr Shatha al Raisi, Director of Non-Communicable Diseases and UNFPA representative to the Sultanate, delivered speeches during the forum.

The forum reviewed the status and impact of non-communicable diseases services provided to patients with chronic diseases in the primary health care institutions during the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to the measures that have been taken to protect the medical staff and clients from infection.

Furthermore, the meeting discussed the challenges faced by health workers, suggestions and experience sharing.

The appointments at the chronic disease clinics have been reduced in order to avoid infection transmission to the clients and to enable the health workers to provide the essential services to the suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19.

