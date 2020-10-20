Coast Guard Police foils attempt to smuggle infiltrators

Muscat: Coast Guard Police boats of North Al Batinah Governorate Police Command in cooperation with the Royal Air Force of Oman (Rafo) foiled an attempt to smuggle 18 infiltrators into the Sultanate.

The Coast Guard Police seized two boats during the operation, one of them was coming from an Asian country and the other was an Omani fishing boat which was planned to transport the infiltrators to the Omani shores.

Legal procedures are underway against the defendants.

Royal Oman Police warns citizens and residents not to get involved in the smuggling of infiltrators or facilitate their entry to the country.

ROP also warns the public against sheltering or employing those who violate the Labour Law and the Residency Law.