World 

Beijing cancels flights, shuts schools over new outbreak

Oman Observer

Beijing’s airports cancelled two-thirds of all flights and schools in the Chinese capital were closed again on Wednesday as authorities rushed to contain a new coronavirus outbreak linked to a wholesale food market.

The city reported 31 new cases on Wednesday while officials urged residents not to leave Beijing, with fears growing about a second wave of infections in China, which had largely brought its outbreak under control.

Tens of thousands of people linked to the new Beijing virus cluster — believed to have started in the sprawling Xinfadi wholesale food market — are being tested, with almost 30 residential compounds in the city now under lockdown.

At least 1,255 scheduled flights were cancelled Wednesday morning, state-run People’s Daily reported, nearly 70 percent of all trips to and from Beijing’s main airports.

According to the Chinese flight-tracking database VariFlight, around two-thirds of inbound flights and more than half of outbound flights at Beijing Capital International Airport were cancelled on Wednesday, while three-quarters of outbound and more than two-thirds of inbound flights at the new Daxing International Airport were cancelled.

The outbreak had already forced authorities to announce a travel ban for residents of “medium- or high-risk” areas of the city, while requiring all other residents to take nucleic acid tests in order to leave Beijing.

Meanwhile, several provinces were quarantining travellers from Beijing, where all schools — which had mostly reopened — have been ordered to close again and return to online classes.

“The epidemic situation in the capital is extremely severe,” Beijing city spokesman Xu Hejian warned Tuesday.

  • Mass testing underway –

Officials have closed 11 markets and disinfected thousands of food and beverage businesses in Beijing after the outbreak was detected. AFP

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 6835 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

British oppn parties unite to try to force PM to seek Brexit delay

Oman Observer Comments Off on British oppn parties unite to try to force PM to seek Brexit delay

American space legend John Glenn dead at 95

Oman Observer Comments Off on American space legend John Glenn dead at 95

5 Turkish soldiers killed in Syria attack

Oman Observer Comments Off on 5 Turkish soldiers killed in Syria attack