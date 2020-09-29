As per Royal Orders of HM, Sultanate declares three-day mourning

Muscat: As per the Royal Orders of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik announcing official mourning and fly flags at half-mast over the demise of His Highness Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, and suspend work in the public and private sectors for a period of three days, starting tomorrow, Wednesday.Work will resume on Sunday.

The Diwan of Royal Court on Tuesday issued a statement reading as follows:

“With full faith in the Almighty Allah’s divine destining and judgment and, with profound sorrow and grief, His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has received the news of death of his brother, the forgiven, by the will of Allah, HH Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jabir al Sabah, the late Emir of the State of Kuwait.

The deceased was one of the Arab leaders who contributed with great wisdom and farsightedness to establishing a system of justice and humanity. By his demise, the Sultanate loses a dear, beloved brother.

His Majesty the Sultan has issued his Royal orders to announce the State of Mourning in the Sultanate for three days from tomorrow, Wednesday, September 30, 2020, so that official duty will resume on Sunday, Safar 16, 1442 AH, coinciding with October 4, 2020.

While sharing the Kuwaiti leadership, government and people their sorrows and grief over this immense loss, the Sultanate prays to the Almighty Allah to rest the deceased in peace in Paradise in Heavens, along with the devout and the faithful, and to grant his noble family and the brotherly people of Kuwait fortitude to bear the loss.

To the Almighty Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return.”