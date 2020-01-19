Al Sharqiyah Expressway to open tomorrow

Muscat: The Ministry of Transport will open the 191-km Al Sharqiyah Expressway which stretches from the Wilayat of Bidbid to the Wilayat Al Kamil Wa Al Wafi on Monday, January 20, 2020.

The ministry explained that the expressway will be under a test period of 3 months during which only light vehicles will be allowed on the road. After the 3-month period, all heavy vehicles will be allowed to use the expressway, except those loaded with petrochemicals and hazardous materials.

Most parts of Al Sharqiyah Expressway will be covered by the mobile telecom basic services (voice services) by the end of this month, the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) announced on Sunday.

TRA the telecom services will cover up to 90 per cent of the new road. The telecom companies will provide quick solutions to cover the tunnels via external telecom stations fixed on the sides of both tunnels to ensure the provision of telecom services.

TRA is currently working with the partners to boost existing coverage on Al Sharqiyah Expressway through installing 20 additional mobile telecom stations to provide high-speed voice and internet services. Besides, the work is under way for the implementation of global solutions for in-tunnel coverage. — ONA