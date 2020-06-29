5.5 tonnes of honey products up for grabs online

Muscat: Over 5.5 tonnes of honey products are up for grabs online at the 14th edition of Omani Honey Market organised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries. The Market got underway on Sunday.

The biennial event was inaugurated by Ahmed bin Nasser al Bakri, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries in the presence of Dr Yousuf al Raisi, Director General Assistant for Agriculture and Livestock Marketing and Investment Engineer Munir al Lawati Director General for Agriculture and Livestock Marketing and Investment.

Titled ‘Shahd’, as many as 36 beekeepers from various governorates of the Sultanate are participating in the event which will be over by July 4.

“Omani Honey Market, currently in its 14th edition, aims to highlight Omani honey and other local bee products to the rest of the world and provide consumers with the opportunity to communicate between the honey producers”, Ahmed bin Nasser al Bakri, Undersecretary at the MoAF said.

“The Omani Honey Market, a highly sought after podium by the local honey farmers, has been made virtual this year due to the exceptional circumstances experienced by the Sultanate and the countries of the world due to the pandemic of the Coronavirus outbreak.”

Shahd displays several types of honey produced in mountainous areas, plains, desert, and coastal areas. They include honey, cedar honey, flower honey, and other local herbal products which have demand locally as well as internationally.