45 international community schools in Oman: NCSI

Muscat: The international community schools in Oman were catering to over 63, 391 expatriate students in 2019, according to official statistics.

As per the report issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), 45 international community schools with 3, 044 teachers were catering to 63,391 students in the Sultanate in 2019, including 30,848 students.

Of these Muscat had 20 schools catering to 42 932 students through 2, 145 teachers.

Dhofar had five international community schools with 5,937 students and 261 teachers. North Batinah had 4,783 students and 226 teachers from five schools.

The report added that 22,146 expatriate students were studying in various government schools of which 11,342 are girls.