20th anniversary of Land of Frankincense inclusion in Unesco World Heritage List

Muscat, Dec 29 – The National Museum’s Learning and Community Outreach Department along with the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism organised a virtual on Monday to commemorate the 20th Anniversary of the inclusion of the Land of Frankincense in the Unesco World Heritage List. In the Zoom session Ali bin Salim al Kathiri, Director of the Land of Frankincense Sites Department at the General Directorate of Heritage and Tourism in Dhofar Governorate, participated.

Several topics were discussed in the session including the outstanding universal value of the Land of Frankincense in the World Heritage List, which are Al Baleed, Khor Rori (Sumhuram), Shasar (Ubar) and Wadi Dawka. Other topics included dealing with the stages of rehabilitation and development of the site, as well as its sustainable development and lastly the information about the frankincense tree, its types and uses.

It’s worth mentioning that the Land of Frankincense gallery, which is one of the Prehistory and Ancient History galleries in the museum, showcases the history of long-distance trade in frankincense during the 3rd millennium BCE, types of frankincense and ancient incense burners.

