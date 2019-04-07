Zubair SEC member signs deal with Bahraini travel and tourism firm

MUSCAT, APRIL 7 – Zubair Small Enterprises Centre (Zubair SEC) member, Rove Adventures, has signed a collaboration agreement with Bahrain based Sanad Travel and Tourism Company.

As part of his efforts to build collaboration between companies in the two countries, Dr Juma Ahmed al Kaabi, Ambassador of Bahrain to the Sultanate of Oman introduced Bahrain-based Sanad Travel and Tourism CO to Rove. This is a significant collaboration activity involving the Embassy of Bahrain, Zubair SEC’s member Rove and Sanad Travel and Tourism.

Dr Juma Ahmed al Kaabi, Ziad Muhammad al Zubair, Board Member — Zubair Corporation, Yousif Bin Sanad, Vice Chairman of Sanad Travel and Tourism, Hassan a______l Lawati, CEO, Rove, The Zubair Corporation and Zubair SEC representatives were present at the signing between the two companies.

As part of the signing, both companies have agreed to enter into a strategic partnership to promote each other’s products and service in their respective countries.

Sanad Travel and Tourism is a well-established tourism company with a major presence in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Rove Adventures is a 100 per cent Omani owned and operated adventure tourism company founded and run by Omanis with a fervent passion for outdoor adventures. The company was launched with an aim to promote Oman’s tourism potential and enable tourist to experience the incredible natural wealth of the country. The Rove Adventures team aspires to help visitors from all over the world discover and explore Oman like never before.

Rove Adventures was founded by Hassan Ali al Lawati, the winner of Zubair SEC’s Direct Support Programme in 2018 and his two partners, Hamed al Saadi and Moutassim al Balushi. As part of its commitment to support winners of Zubair SEC’s Direct Support Programme, oil exploration and production company ARA Petroleum had adopted the seat of DSP’s winner company Rove.

For Rove, this is an important partnership which provides them access and ability to expand to Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

Recently Rove had signed an agreement with Designer Holidays, a leading destination management company from India. The agreement had opened a pathway for the two entities to strategically cooperate to promote tourism offerings of the respective companies. That agreement was facilitated by Zubair SEC as part of the business development efforts extended to their member.

