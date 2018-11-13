Zinat Al Bihar returns to Muscat today

Muscat: The Royal sailing ship Zinat Al Bihar will return to Sultan Qaboos Port in Muttrah on Wednesday from Kochi, Kerala, India after taking part in the 10th anniversary of the Indian Ocean Navy Seminar (IONS), hosted by the Indian Navy. The participation came as per the Royal Directives of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Seminar. Zinat Al Bihar will be accompanied upon departure from Kochi in India by Indian Navy’s Tarangini and Sudharsini. The seminar comes in a bid to revive the old maritime and spices routes from Malabar to Arabian Gulf coasts with the aim of promoting the Arab/Indian culture.

The seminar celebrates its 10th anniversary to enhance maritime and navigation cooperation among the Indian Ocean states and states that have long maritime history. The 10th IONS was inaugurated by the Indian Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of a number of senior officers from the member states. The seminar discussed issues of common interest among the member states and sharing of information among professionals and navigators. The IONS is an annual event attended by 32 countries of the Indian Ocean Rim including the Sultanate of Oman. — ONA