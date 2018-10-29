Zinat Al Bihaar sets sail for India

Muscat: As per the Royal Directives of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Royal sailing yacht Zinat Al Bihaar set sail from Muscat to Kochi port in Kerala, India, on Monday to take part at the 10th anniversary of the Indian Ocean Navy Seminar (IONS), hosted by the Indian Navy on November 13 and 14. The IONS is an annual event organised by the 32 countries of the Indian Ocean region including the Sultanate of Oman. The event aims at exploring means of enhancing maritime cooperation among them. Zinat Al Bihaar was built in Salalah and launched in March 1988. — ONA

