Local 

Zeenah appoints head of content

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: Oman’s leading integrated marketing agency, Zeenah, has appointed Nela Lukic as its Head of Content, following the agency’s new brand launch earlier this year. Commenting on the appointment, Mohammad al Farei, Chief Executive Officer of Zubair Investment under which Zeenah operates, said: “The world of marketing communications is constantly changing. To cut through the clutter created by millions of messages sent to consumers each day, agencies must continuously work on developing their expertise to stay ahead of the new market realities. Nela’s appointment will undoubtedly contribute significantly to the development of this pursuit.”

You May Also Like

Haya Water takes over Suhar’s wastewater treatment facilities

Oman Observer Comments Off on Haya Water takes over Suhar’s wastewater treatment facilities

Foggy weather for 2 days

Zainab Al Nasseri Comments Off on Foggy weather for 2 days

Fast growing hospitality sector offers huge job opportunities for young Omanis

Samuel Kutty Comments Off on Fast growing hospitality sector offers huge job opportunities for young Omanis