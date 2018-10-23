Zeenah appoints head of content

MUSCAT: Oman’s leading integrated marketing agency, Zeenah, has appointed Nela Lukic as its Head of Content, following the agency’s new brand launch earlier this year. Commenting on the appointment, Mohammad al Farei, Chief Executive Officer of Zubair Investment under which Zeenah operates, said: “The world of marketing communications is constantly changing. To cut through the clutter created by millions of messages sent to consumers each day, agencies must continuously work on developing their expertise to stay ahead of the new market realities. Nela’s appointment will undoubtedly contribute significantly to the development of this pursuit.”

