Zakriya al Aufi wins first round of Oman Rally

MUSCAT, Oct 17 – Zakriya al Aufi and his co-driver Ammar al Balushi clinched title in the first round of Oman Rally, organised by Oman Automobile Association (OAA), on Friday. The opening round of 2018-19 season saw tough competition among nine drivers who took part in the race. Al Oufi on his Mitsubishi Evo 9 was crowned the champion while Oman Top Team represented by Abdullah al Rawahi and co-driver Atta al Balushi on Subaru Empreza finished second. Hamed al Qasmi and co-driver Mazin al Nadabi on Mitsubishi Evo 8 claimed the third place.

In T-3 category, Mohammed Bahwan won the first place and Khalid al Shanfari finished second. Abdullah al Zubair and co-driver Faisal al Raisi were positioned third. At the end of the race, Falah bin Omair al falahi, Board member of OAA, distributed the prizes to the top place winners in all categories. All the nine competitors in the rally went through four stages and the route was between Sowaal and Amqat towns in Bidbid for a distance of 76 km. Driver’s skills and experience tested within the route which was one of the familiar path as it was included in Oman Rally in 2015.

“We are very proud with our achievement at this round of rally. We were able to keep the lead for three rounds after tough competitions. We are looking forward to maintain the performance in the upcoming rounds of the rally,” Zakriya al Aufi said. “This is my fourth participation in the rally and second experience as a main driver.” “I used to win Oman Youth Rally trophy for four wheel drives category and I won the title with driver Khalid Somar. I gained my experience from top drivers in the Sultanate including Khalid Soomar and Hamed al Wahaibi. I’m also well accustomed with the routes in this rally,” Al Aufi concluded.