Youth Community on Oct 27

Muscat, Oct 23 – The first edition of the ‘Youth Community’ will take place on October 27 as part of the Omani Youth Day. Organised by YouthVision in cooperation with Muscat College, “Youth Community aims to form the first gathering for young people in the Sultanate”, said Mariam al Amriya, CEO, YouthVision. Al Amriya said it will give them an opportunity to express their interest and develop their knowledge in various fields, as well as strengthen their relationships with successful entrepreneurs and inspirational figures in the community.

“As the Youth Community seeks to motivate young people to practise their hobbies and transform them into worthwhile projects in the community,” The organising committee said the activity targets young people in society. The Youth Community will see 56 workshops in photography, art, sound, writing, marketing, travel, cinema, technology and future skills. The registration will be via Thawani app Oman will mark October 26 as Omani Youth Day.

The date was selected upon a Royal decree from His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, which underlines the attention His Majesty has been paying for the cause of youth since the dawn of the blessed Renaissance. It shows that His Majesty appreciates and respects the role youth play in ensuring overall development and holding out hope not only for the country’s present, but also for its future. YouthVision is a social enterprise working to create strong partnerships with youths in the Sultanate and around the world.