Yemeni forces claim seizing key airport

Sanaa: Yemeni government forces on Saturday said they had seized an airport amid a coalition-led offensive launched this week to retake the coastal city of Hodeida from Ansar Allah.

The Yemeni army’s media centre tweeted that its forces, supported by a Saudi-led coalition, “liberated” the Hodeida airport and that the facility was being cleared of mines planted by the Ansar Allah. However, the Ansar Allah did not acknowledge losing the airport, located about 14 km from the city’s vital harbour. Residents, said that coalition jets pounded the Hodeida airport on Saturday.

“The army forces are encircling the airport and have only been able to liberate its main gates, while Ansar Allah fighters are still inside it,” a resident said. Government forces, backed by Saudi-led airstrikes, on Wednesday started their campaign on Hodeida, which has been under the control of Ansar Allah since late 2014.

