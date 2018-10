MUSCAT: United Media Services (UMS) has announced the launch of its first app innovation — ‘Yalla Wa’offer’. It is an aggregation app that has been designed to make consumers aware of the latest shopping offers, promotions, discounts and deals that help them plan ahead, much before they decide which store to visit. Also available in a web-version, the app lists the latest offers and discounts to ensure that customers never miss a great deal.

