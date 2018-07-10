Xi says Arab countries key partners in Belt, Road Initiative

Beijing: The Sultanate took part at the 8th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab Cooperation Forum, which was held at Beijing, China, on Tuesday under the patronage of President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China in the presence of Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jabir al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, heads of the Arab delegations taking part at the Forum and the Arab League’s Secretary-General. The Sultanate’s delegation was led by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs.

The Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a speech calling for setting up strategic relations between China and the Arab countries based on comprehensive cooperation and joint development. While delivering the keynote speech at the 8th meeting of the China-Arab Cooperation Forum, President Xi Jinping said that the Arab countries are key partners in the Belt and Road Initiative. He affirmed that the initiative has achieved fruitful results and contributed to developing the Arab-Chinese relations. — ONA

Related