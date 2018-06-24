World Yoga Day marked in Oman

MUSCAT: More than 1,000 citizens and residents of the Sultanate took part last Thursday in an event organised by Oman Olympic Committee represented by Oman Sport and Active Society Committee to mark the World Yoga Day which coincides with June 21 every year.

The event was staged in partnership and cooperation with the Art of Living Organization. Specialized Yoga coaches were provided in 14 locations at the governorates of Muscat, Dhofar, North Al Batinah, Al Dhahirah and South Al Sharqiyah.

The centres where the event was marked included Oasis Mall (Muscat), Avenues Mall (Muscat), Lulu Hypermarket Darsait, City Centre Seeb, Lulu Hypermarket Suhar, City Centre Salalah, Safee Mall Suhar, Lulu Hypermarket Salalah, Lulu Abri, Lulu Nizwa and Lulu Hypermarket Sur.

The event aimed at introducing the yoga sport and encouraging the various segments of the society to exercise yoga and take full advantage of its many benefits for the human body, digestion and blood circulation and relaxation.

