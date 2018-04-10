World Kidney Day celebrated

MUSCAT: In celebration of the World Kidney Day, which is observed annually on March 8, the Directorate-General of Health Services of Muscat Governorate (DGHS-MG), represented by the dialysis unit at Al Seeb specialised polyclinic, organised on Tuesday an awareness exhibition for kidney diseases.

The exhibition held in the presence of Hilal al Sarmi, Member of Majlis Ash’shura, representative of the Wilayat of Al Seeb, along with Dr Fatima al Ajmi, DGHS-MG Director-General, and a number of medical staff.

The two-day celebration includes an awareness exhibition on the first day and on the second there will be scientific lectures. Around 50 medical staff from various dialysis units of Al Seeb, Bausher, Qurayat and Sultan Qaboos University Hospital will attend the lectures.

Dr Ahmed Attriss, Head of Dialysis Unit at Al Seeb, pointed out in his speech that the event aimed at educating and raising the level of awareness of the community members regarding the kidney diseases. He also added that it has been allocated this year to celebrate the World Kidneys and Women Health Day, in which the number of women with kidney failure has reached about 195 million women in the world and kills 600,000 cases annually.

Dr Attriss also stated that the Dialysis Unit at Al Seeb receives currently 206 patients including 114 men and 92 women. The patient has to come three times a week for dialysis.

Al Sarmi said that such awareness events are important to educate the community members. He pointed out that the Ministry of Health is exerted efforts to raise the awareness on kidney diseases among the community, as well as the importance of dialysis through the various social media.

Like this: Like Loading...