World Diabetes Day marked in Ibra

Oman Observer

Ibra: The Directorate-General of Health Services in North Al Sharqiyah represented by Ibra Health Complex organised an awareness exhibition on the occasion of the World Diabetes Day, which falls on November 14 each year.
The celebration was held under the theme ‘Family and Diabetes’ under the auspices of Shaikh Badr bin Nasser al Farsi, Wali of Ibra.
The exhibition, which aimed at raising awareness of diabetes included many corners such as the diabetes clinic corner which provided diabetes tests, the diabetic food corner, the school health corner, the old aged care corner, the dietitian corner and the pharmacy corner. — ONA

