TOPSHOT – Tunisian fans watch the Russia 2018 World Cup Group G football match between Tunisia and England outside the El-Manzeh stadium in Tunis on June 18, 2018. / AFP / FETHI BELAID

Fans of Brazil celebrate the team’s second goal as they watch the World Cup match between Brazil and Mexico on a big screen set on Alzira Brandao street in northern Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 2, 2018. Brazil beat Mexico 2-0 to qualify for World Cup quarter-finals. / AFP / Mauro PIMENTEL