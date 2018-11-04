Workshop on online content

Muscat: The Ministry of Information organised a course on electronic content management on Sunday. The five-day course aims to raise the skills of employees in electronic content management. It also aims at better management of websites and preparing online engagement strategies. The course covers relationship between the writer (the source) and the reader (receiver), online publishing strategies, new media, competitive standards in websites management, website management during crises and disasters. The course will be attended by 16 trainees from the ministry who will be coached by Salah al Awaidh and Waheed bin Yaqoub al Balushi from Bahrain.

Related