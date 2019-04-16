Workshop addresses sanitation, drinking water, health topics

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Health, represented by the Directorate General of Planning and Studies (DGPS) and the Directorate General of Diseases Surveillance and Control in cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO) organised on Tuesday a workshop on the Global Analysis and Assessment of Sanitation and Drinking Water (GLAAS) 2018/ 2019 Country Survey at Muscat Holiday Inn.

The workshop came within the framework of WHO studies to assess the sanitation and water safety, which is the sixth goal of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 “Ensure the Availability and Sustainable Management of Water and Sanitation for All”.

The workshop gathered representatives from the Ministry of Health, the WHO, the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources, Haya Company, Public Authority of Water (Diam), as well as Salalah Sanitary Drainage Services Company.

Dr Ahmed al Qasmi, DGPS Director General, praised the fruitful cooperation between different authorities participating to complete the survey of assessing sanitation, water safety and hygiene. He also stressed the efforts exerted by the Ministry of Health to participate in many surveys and studies at the local and regional level.

Related