Works on dams in Al Oyun, Al Saleef progressing

MUSCAT, JUNE 9 – Work on the groundwater recharge Dam in Wadi Al Oyun in the Wilayat of Al Mudhaibi in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate has reached almost 42 per cent. According to a statement from the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources, preparations including geotechnical investigations have already been carried out.

“Temporary by-passes are made to protect the construction works during the implementation period and the foundation works are completed”, the statement said.

Construction of the dam is part of the ministry’s efforts to promote maximum utilisation of rainwater and to supply groundwater wells with water and reserve larger quantities of water and to protect some areas from flood risks.

The project aims to feed the groundwater reservoir for the development of water resources in Al Oyun area and the areas below. The dam will supply the villages in the wilayat by filling water wells and Aflaj in those villages.

The dam, which has a storage capacity of 734,000 cubic metres of water and a length of 1,860 metres and a maximum height of 5.5 cubic metres, of dust, sand and rocks.

Meanwhile, the groundwater recharge dam in Wadi Al Saleef in Ibri in Al Dhahirah Governorate is also under way with a storage capacity of about 1 million cubic metres of water and the length of 3.2 kilometres and an altitude of 8.6 metres.

The completion rate of the project has reached 32 per cent including works of preparations and temporary transfers necessary to protect the construction works during the implementation period.

“Most of the required works in the left shoulder of the dam and the excavation of the dam”, the statement from the ministry said.

