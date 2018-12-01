Work on RO 150-m Buraimi water project begins

Muscat, Dec 1 – Diam, the Public Authority for Electricity and Water (PAEW), has started executing a project to carry water from the Sohar Desalination Plant to the Governorate of Al Dhahirah through a 222 km main pipeline at a cost of more than RO 150 million.

The project comprises nine concrete storage tanks with a total capacity of 451,000 cubic metres at Suhar, Mahdha and Dhank in addition to four pumping stations with a maximum capacity to pump 144,000 cubic metres of water per day in Suhar.

Diam is seeking to ensure water security in Al Dhahirah and provide potable water for both existing and futuristic residential schemes.

The authority also studied the sustainable alternatives to meet the estimated water demand in Al Dhahirah by 2040. It concluded the best solution is to carry desalinated water from Sohar Desalination Plant via a water pipe running parallel to the existing pipeline which carries water from Suhar to Al Buraimi.

The new pipeline will also cater to future water demand of Al Buraimi Governorate by connecting both pipelines together in several stations.

Oman Power and Water Procurement Company has, on request from Daim, embarked upon the construction of a new water desalination plant at Sohar Industrial Estate with a total capacity of 250,000 cubic metres per day to feed the governorates of Al Buraimi and Al Dhahirah.

Starting on Sunday, Diam will organise a field visit for the local media to brief them on the stages, components and expected challenges of its new water project.

Noah al Mamari