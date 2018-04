London: Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers took a step nearer promotion to the English Premier League with a dramatic 1-0 win away to nearest pursuers Cardiff City that saw the hosts miss two stoppage-time penalties.

Ruben Neves’s superb 25-yard curling free-kick broke the deadlock in the 67th minute before Cardiff spurned two glorious chances for an equaliser.

Conor Coady conceded a 92nd minute penalty only for Wolves goalkeeper John Ruddy, diving low to his left, to save Gary Madine’s spot-kick.

But with five minutes of stoppage time being played, there was still time for referee Mike Dean to award another penalty only for Junior

Hoilett to strike this one against the crossbar.

Victory saw Wolves go nine points clear at the top of the table and, with only the top two guaranteed promotion at the end of the season, put the Midlands club in sight of a return to English football’s lucrative top flight.

This result in front of their home crowd ended Welsh capital club Cardiff’s unbeaten run stretching back to December and left them just five points clear of third-placed Fulham.

“Football is always innovating and it’s a fantastic game,” Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo told Sky Sports. “That’s why we love it so much. It can give and take.

“I think we deserve it. If you look at the game, we had chances not to suffer in the end but that’s why people voted for John Ruddy in the team of the season and he gave us victory.”

Cardiff’s veteran manager Neil Warnock said missing two penalties was “one of those things” as he praised his side’s contribution to a thrilling finish.

“It was an exciting and cracking game,” he said. “Two top sides. End to end. Excitement at the end and a world class goal for Wolves.

“I’m disappointed to miss two penalties but it’s one of those things we had to work hard to lose it.

“It takes some guts to take penalties I couldn’t do it. There might have been other players who fancied it more but that’s for another day.”

‘Class and manners’

Nuno ran on the pitch at full-time to celebrate with his team rather than first shaking hands with Warnock as has become the custom among managers in English football.

Warnock later refused Nuno’s outstretched hand and Wolves’ 44-year-old Portuguese boss apologised for his conduct by saying: “I am thinking about it. It happened at Middlesbrough. I have to say I’m sorry but when I was talking to the assistant, he said in Britain you do that. I love this country and football.

“Last year I was coaching in the Champions League (with Porto) and now in the Championship. I am enjoying it.

“I’m sorry to (Middlesbrough manager) Tony Pulis and Neil Warnock but it’s difficult in those circumstances not to celebrate. I will go to his office now and explain to him.”

Warnock, known for his run-ins with opposing managers, was, however, in no mood to accept an apology.

“I don’t accept it at all,” said the 69-year-old Englishman. “I think it’s out of order and total disgrace. He’s got to learn in British football you have class and manners.

“I don’t think I’ll go in my office until after he’s gone. I don’t want to see him. I didn’t want it to end like that.” — AFP

