Winds topple stone pillars at Taj complex

Agra: A violent storm has destroyed two ancient pillars at the entryways to the Taj Mahal, an official said on Thursday, underscoring the fragility of the centuries-old marble monument to love.

The four-metre high sandstone minarets topped by ornate spires were left in chunks after being felled by strong winds late on Wednesday.

“Two decorative pillars collapsed last night amid high-velocity winds. One of the pillars stood at the royal gate, and the other at the southern gate,” an official from the Archaeological Survey of India said.

None of the four white marble minarets surrounding the Taj — or the spectacular shimmering mausoleum itself — were damaged in the storm, authorities said. Tourists often get their first glimpse of the Taj — a Unesco world heritage site — through the royal gate, a grand fortress-like entrance made largely of red sandstone. It was flanked by two imposing minarets before the storm brought one crashing down.

Footage showed the stone pillars lying in large broken pieces, the distinct spire still intact but separated cleanly from the shaft. Nobody was injured by the falling steeples, authorities said.

Mughal emperor Shah Jahan built the Taj Mahal as a tomb for his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal, who died giving birth in 1631. — AFP

