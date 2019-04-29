Windorex + Glass & Aluminium trade show gets off to an exciting start

BUSINESS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, April 29 –

A wide array of building exterior products and systems greeted visitors to the fourth edition of Windorex + Glass & Aluminium Oman trade fair, which opened at the imposing Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre yesterday, April 29, 2019.

The three-day expo, showcasing the latest trends and innovations in building facades, doors, windows, fenestrations, sun protection systems and glass and aluminium frontages, was formally inaugurated by His Highness Sayyid Firas bin Fatik al Said. Also in attendance at the opening were a number of government and private sector dignitaries, and key figures representing the various stakeholders that are part of this fast-growing segment of the building and construction industry in Oman.

Building on the success of previous editions of the annual expo, this year’s event features more than 300 leading brands of building exterior products, equipment and systems drawn from 20 countries. Adding to the display is a wide selection of shades, pergolas, skylights, gates, access control systems, railings, lanterns and ironmongery, among other merchandise. Visitors can also browse around the international pavilions dedicated to cutting edge merchandise from China, Iran and India.

Windorex + Glass & Aluminium Oman is the only exposition of its kind that showcases new products, technologies and innovations spanning key facets of the building construction industry, encompassing windows, doors, glass and aluminium structures, facades and fenestrations and sun protection systems. Together, they represent a rapidly growing and high-value segment of the building construction industry in the Sultanate of Oman — a sector that is also being actively nurtured by Omani authorities as an enabler of economic development.

This is also evident from the Housing Ministry’s robust patronage of the event, as indeed from a number of local and regional trade agencies. As the only industry fair of its kind, Windorex + Glass & Aluminium Oman serves as a unique platform for stakeholders across the building construction sector to explore opportunities for networking, agency representation, and B2B and B2C deals.

Several leading Omani fabrication specialists and exterior designers are showcasing their products and services as well, eager to flaunt their homegrown capabilities at this prestigious event.

Windorex + Glass &Aluminium Oman 2019, which concludes on May 1, 2019, has been organised by well-known Omani events management specialist Global Exhibitions & Conferences LLC (GEC), which are also behind a number of high-profile annual trade shows.

