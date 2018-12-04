Where dining can be a charitable thing

Underscoring a unique community-centric business philosophy, a new restaurant in Muscat’s Al Khuwair district is offering patrons the opportunity not only to enjoy a delightful spread of Arab and Mediterranean dishes, but also to dine heartily in the knowledge that a portion of their tab is earmarked for charity.

Clouds Express, located behind the Shell filling station in Al Khuwair, specialises in popular Lebanese-style fare that includes an array of shawarmas, kebabs, grills, pastries, fresh juices and ice creams. Launched by Lebanese restaurateur Michel Moufarrej and his investment partner Ammar, the eatery has been attracting growing numbers of foodies from the surrounding neighbourhoods.

However, a key differentiator is Clouds Express’s charity-friendly credentials. “This restaurant symbolises our enduring gratitude to Oman and its people, and will enable us to continuing supporting charitable causes for the benefit of the local community.”

In line with this objective, Clouds Express has pledged to earmark part of its earnings to a well-established Omani charity, said Moufarrej. An agreement to this effect will be signed shortly, he stated.

Clouds Express is proud of its reputation as a mid-scale family diner specialising in freshly prepared fare that involves the use of quality ingredients and modern kitchen systems. Diners can choose from 60 different types of sandwiches and 10 assorted types of kebabs. Fresh juices are a big attraction as well.

With prices ranging from 400 baizas to RO 4, the eatery is a big draw for a diverse mix of clients. Home deliveries are also possible to customers in the surrounding neighbourhoods, says Moufarrej.

Going forward, the restaurateur plans to open a new branch in Al Khoudh before launching outlets in Dubai and other Gulf states. Given its vantage location in the pulsating heart of Al Khuwair, Moufarrej plans to run the restaurant on a 24-hour basis. Already, talented chefs from Lebanon, Egypt and Syria are part of the diner’s burgeoning staff, helping enliven the menu with some of Lebanon’s most delectable offerings.