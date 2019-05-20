When tragedy struck a pleasure trip

Muscat: It was a happy day struck by tragedy when a family lost six of its members after their vehicle swept away in the gushing rain waters in Wadi Bani Khalid. The whole family, except the father of Sardar Fazal Ahmed, a pharmasit are feared dead even though search operations have been intensified by the authorities.

The parents of Sardar were in Oman to celebrate the birth of his child. They were supposed to fly back on Monday. But destiny had another plan. The rented car in which all seven members of the family were traveling in the scenic Wadi Bani Khalid was involved in the gushing waters in the torrential rains on Saturday evening.

But as the fate had it, the Sardar managed catch hold of a palm tree branch and pull himself out of the fast-flowing waters to find his escape. His wife Arshi Sardar, children 4years old Sidra Khan, Said Khan (2), and Nooh Khan (28days), parents Khan and mother Shabana Khan were all washed away.

“Sardar has been on his vacation since May 1 but decided to stay back in Oman to facilitate the visit of his parents to Oman and spend time with the new born”, a colleague and a friend of Sardar told the Observer.

The trip to Wadi Bani Khalid was part of their visiting different scenic places in the Sultanate, he said. Later, the car in which they traveled was retrieved from some seven kilometers away. It was found almost buried in the mud that was accumulated by the floods. “We were told that the car was retrieved from a distance of 7 kilometers. It was like a mangled piece of metal buried inside the mud mass”, Mohammad Asim, Sardar’s colleague said.