When the youth are empowered

Everyone believes youth are future heroes of any nation. Thousands of promises have been made by authorities all around the world towards empowering youth.

Many countries have been promoting such an agenda to support their youth, but they have only remained promises that have not been fulfilled.

Unfortunately, this is becoming a common phenomenon all around the world. The youth promoters should be sincere about what they believe in and understand the importance of empowering youth. However, they are not serious when it comes to implementing the promises.

Sometimes, one keeps hearing different types of promises aimed at promoting youth and supporting them in different spheres. On different occasions and official ceremonies, you hear people making big promises, but they end up not proceeding with their plans.

Thanks to the government for stressing the significance of empowering youth and endorsing their involvement in the decision-making process. Dedicated youth-concerned authorities and organisations have been established and directed to work on the mission. However, the outcomes are not tangible and not satisfying unfortunately.

Opportunities need to be properly invested on youth as they are valuable treasures of the nation. Youth need to be very well empowered, trusted and invested in strategically. Otherwise, their potential abilities will be lost.

There are outstanding examples of Omani youth whose talents could be invested towards supporting government authorities or corporates in their business, at least for consultation purposes. Those cases must be used as real models to empower other youth in the country.

Stressing on His Majesty’s personal interest towards empowering Oman youth, he had said: “As long as society succeeds in raising, developing, qualifying, training, enhancing skills and diversifying the experience of its human resources, success is guarantee in building a modern state with progress in all aspects of life.”

He also stated: “We are determined to take special care of our Omani youth in order that they shall be qualified for the duties that will be entrusted to them in maintaining the dignity and independence of their country, our Muslim principles, and our historic Omani customs and traditions, which have been inherited from our forefathers.”

Confirming his strong belief in Omani youth, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has designated October 26 to be Omani Youth Day. This day is celebrated every year with full pride and honour of all Omani youth who are sparing no effort in contributing to building of their nation.

They have proved their responsibility by taking part along with the government in the decision-making process and building a modern Oman. Through all their achievements in various walks of life, they have proved their excellence to the whole world.

What the youth need are more opportunities to play their role and share their contribution in building Oman.

Youth bodies need to reconsider their efforts in presenting the possible opportunities where Omani youth can be involved and empowered.

There should be a group of youth experts formed to support the government. Private parties could be consulted when necessary.

This will really encourage the youth to shoulder the responsibility with authorities concerned in the country. Having youth onboard is an advantage and a rewarding experience.

Has enough support been given to the Omani youth to enthuse them to play their role and give back to the nation? Have they been given sufficient opportunities to contribute to nation-building process?

Abdulaziz Al Jahdhami

aljahdhami22@gmail.com