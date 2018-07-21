WhatsApp to combat spam, scams, and fake news

Forwarded messages are now easier to spot in WhatsApp. Messages forwarded to you will include a new “Forwarded” label above the message body. WhatsApp says the new label “helps you determine if your friend or relative wrote the message they sent or if it originally came from someone else,” which, yeah.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging platforms worldwide, used by millions of people on a daily basis. At times, however, it has also served as a venue for spreading various scams and false information, and it wants to take steps to address this matter.

With its new feature that labels forwarded messages, WhatsApp aims to make it clearer for users if they receive a message that’s just been passed around. This way, users could better understand the origin of a message — did the sender compose it themselves, or did they receive it and passed it along?

Up until now, WhatsApp has never had any indicators for the origin of a message, but from now on, it will label forwarded messages. It may seem like a small detail, but it could be crucial in cases of scams that spread through the platform.

For instance, one could take a message more seriously if it comes from a trusted contact and they think the sender actually composed the message. On the other hand, upon seeing the forwarded label, one would realise that the message is making rounds on the platform and they might question its authenticity.

This could make a huge difference in how fake news, spam, and scams are spread over WhatsApp, as well as how users transmit information. Suspicious messages, especially viral ones, could raise more red flags with the new forwarded label.

“This extra context will help make one-on-one and group chats easier to follow. It also helps you determine if your friend or relative wrote the message they sent or if it originally came from someone else,” notes WhatsApp.

“WhatsApp cares deeply about your safety. We encourage you to think before sharing messages that were forwarded. As a reminder, you can report spam or block a contact in one tap and can always reach out to WhatsApp directly for help.”

A dedicated page also offers some valuable safety tips to help users protect themselves on the platform and avoid malicious campaigns that might make rounds at one point or another.

Related