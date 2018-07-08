WhatsApp Groups under scrutiny

Ministry of Education has revealed that about 155 violations of the rules governing the examinations of the General Education Diploma (GED) were monitored during the academic year 2017/2018.

According to the Ministry, necessary penalties have been taken. This year the social media has also contributed in its own way. Raising questions on how far can preparations for exams can go is the current situation of WhatsApp groups that may have gone few steps further ending up in violating regulations.

The Ministry also detected a number of WhatsApp groups that leaked samples of the examination papers during the exams period. The Education regulator confirmed that legal action will be taken against the administrators of these groups in cooperation with the competent authorities.

Some employees who violated the exam management rules have also been referred to administrative accountability for not complying with the duties and responsibilities assigned to them.