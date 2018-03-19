What women expect at workplace

Why is it that women have secured almost 50 per cent of jobs in the government sector while it is slightly above 20 per cent in the private sector?

According to National Statistics and Information Centre, in 2016, 58,345 Omani women were employed in the private sector as against 175,525 men. The age group of Omani women with the highest number of job-seekers was 25-29 with 15,357 compared with 5,512 of men in the same age group.

In the same year, the highest level of female job-seekers was recorded in Al Batinah North with 6,506 females compared with 3,038 males. Al Batinah North was followed closely by Muscat and Al Batinah South.

NCSI pointed out that 43,900 Omanis was the total number of job- seekers by the end of 2016, of which 76.5 per cent were under 30 years.

Out of the total population, more than two-fifths (42.5 per cent) were working in Muscat Governorate and 13.3 per cent in Al Batinah in 2016. NCSI statistics indicate Omanis accounted for 83.5 per cent of total employment in the government sector in 2016 compared with only 11.6 per cent in the private sector.

So what is the difference between the government and private sector jobs?

“It is mostly because of the timings. I have been training a lot of women in the government sector and they prefer to be free by afternoon,” said Aisha al Shoilyah, Head of Special projects, Communication and Branding, Ooredoo.

“In terms of salary, the private sector is more attractive in terms of gratuity. Obviously the new generation is more open,” said Al Shoilyah.

Will we see a change?

“The job-seekers are not in a position to choose and would opt for any opportunity that comes their way. I think the private sector should be the training ground even before they approach the government sector especially on skills such as customer services and trouble-shooting. The private sector is driven more with the target so there are challenges and motivation. The government sector is more task-oriented,” said Al Shoilyah, a licensed Springboard Trainer for empowering women.

“We should be risk-takers and we are now being protected by Omanisation but that can change with economic conditions. We have to learn new skills. Let us get digital and be empowered,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Buthaina Mohammed, Student Counsellor, College of Medicine and Health Sciences, Sultan Qaboos University, when asked why women prefer government sector jobs, she replied, “Because the work ends early in the public sector but the private sector lacks flexibility.”

“In the government sector, women get more time during post-delivery stage,” she said.

In the long run, the government and private sector need to give more services for women such as daycare centres.

“This would also give opportunities for childcare experts. More services to assist parents who have domestic responsibilities. Some things are easier to manage today. I have worked in the private sector and the public sector but to be honest I work the same amount of time because it is in the academic field,” she said.

“For women in the private sector, it would be nice to have someone to help each other. Women who have had children should have at least nine months to nurture the baby. The daycare centres should be more women-centric than just a service for the sake of money. It should be dedicated to nurturing the infants because we are building a nation. Having a better base and a better beginning will help in building a stronger character and leadership qualities in our future generation,” opined Buthaina.

Share on: WhatsApp