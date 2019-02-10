Weather system to affect north

MUSCAT: The Sultanate will be affected by a weak weather system starting from Monday till Wednesday. Light to moderate rains are expected over the governorates of Musandam, North Al Batinah and Al Buriami. The Directorate-General of Meteorology and Air Navigation at the Public Authority of Civil Aviation predicts partly cloudy weather over the Governorate of Musandam and the coastal areas of the Sea of Oman with chances of scattered rains over Musandam and formation of low-level clouds along the coastal strip of Dhofar Governorate. Easterly to south-easterly winds will blow in much of the Sultanate.

Related