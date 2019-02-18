We continue to support Palestinians : Alawi

Moscow: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, said there is no normalization with Israel and Oman continues to support the Palestinian side to establish their state. He was speaking at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Monday.

“We back the two-state solution to resolve the Palestinian issue and we don’t negotiate with Israel on behalf of any party. We value the role of Russia in solving the Syrian crisis”, Alawi said in a statement tweeted by MoFA on Monday.