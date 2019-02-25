We are all linked to the Palestinian cause: Sayyid Asaad

Sharm El Sheikh: The Sultanate is part of the Arab world and this the first time for the European group to meet with the Arab group. The summit was met with a big response. There are European officials who attend an Arab summit for the first time. Each group has its own concerns, the Europeans are concerned with immigration and security among other things while the Arabs are interested in stability and dispute resolution in the troubled countries. All these issues have been discussed and each party expressed what they believe is the next step. As Arabs, we are all linked to the Palestinian cause and we hope that the Europeans show more commitment to shoulder the responsibility. In fact, it is good to ask out partners to contribute to a positive solution to the Palestinian cause.

This was stated by HH Sayyid Asaad bin Tariq Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan to Oman TV at the LAS-EU summit.