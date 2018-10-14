We are a very difficult team to beat: India coach

SUZHOU: Indian coach Stephen Constantine maintained his team has become “very difficult one to beat,” after a gritty India played a 0-0 draw against China at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium on Saturday.

In what was India’s first-ever official international friendly on Chinese soil, the Blue Tigers, ranked 97 in the world in Fifa rankings, held firm against their 76th-ranked opponents.

They even created opportunities at regular intervals, including a last-minute one, which if converted by substitute Farukh Choudhary would have India’s first win over China in 18 matches.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Constantine said: “We have shown in the last four years that we are a very difficult team to beat. We may not have the quality which some of the other teams in Asia have. But I stand for my team physically and competitively against any team in Asia. The boys were outstanding today.”

“It was a very exciting match. Both teams tried to score. Of course, China had more possession and opportunities and we had expected this.”

“We came here to give a good performance and the main thing for us was to get used to the standard of football which we would face in the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019,” the Briton added.

“Congratulations to all the players. Five of them who ended the game are U-23 players and two who started were U-23 players as well. That’s my policy — to develop young players and give them more opportunities,” he maintained.

The match began as expected with the hosts piling on the early pressure.

Having absorbed the initial pressure, India came out of their shell. In the 13th minute, India entered the penalty box for the first time and after a neat set of passes, Anirudh Thapa played in for Pritam Kotal who was overlapping down the right flank. Kotal’s shot was hit hard and low on target and forced the Chinese keeper into a sharp save.

Sandhu, who grew in confidence with every save and punch, was on the spot yet again as Gao Lin found space for a free header from a corner. But his effort went straight into the arms of the Bengaluru FC man in the 15th minute.

Just two minutes later, India had a great chance to take the lead. Chhetri earned a free-kick down the left after nutmegging his marker. Thapa’s resulting free-kick was a precise one which flew over the defenders for Chhetri to come in on the far post. However, his volley from close range flew over the cross-bar.

At the other end, Sandhu was forced into a fine save after Lin found space in the box after being played through down the left in the 24th minute. He aimed for the far right corner, but Sandhu stood tall and blocked the shot with his feet.

As the match looked headed for a stalemate at the break, Jeje Lalpekhlua had half a chance in the 42nd minute as Chhetri showed great presence of mind to take a quick throw-in. But even with the rival goalkeeper out his line, the Mizo sniper’s snap-shot from a tight angle was off target.

Marcelo Lippi, Head Coach of China, who had won the Fifa World Cup as the Italian Coach in 2006, responded with four substitutions on the resumption of the second half.

The hosts continued to pile on the pressure and opted to bombard the Indian defence with aerial balls.

India could have stolen the win in the final minute, but even as Farukh Choudhary sneaked in between the two Central defenders, his shot was managed to be kept off by the goalkeeper. — AIFF

